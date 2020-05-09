Zacks: Analysts Expect Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $175.41 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) will post sales of $175.41 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Stoneridge’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $190.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $160.01 million. Stoneridge posted sales of $222.24 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 21.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Stoneridge will report full-year sales of $714.19 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $659.38 million to $769.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $681.77 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Stoneridge.

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Stoneridge had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 14.41%. The firm had revenue of $183.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. Stoneridge’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SRI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stoneridge from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Stoneridge from $36.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Stoneridge in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Stoneridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Stoneridge presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.75.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Stoneridge in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Stoneridge in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stoneridge by 125.8% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,118 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,851 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Stoneridge by 36.3% in the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 10,807 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 2,877 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stoneridge by 26.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,775 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 2,641 shares during the period. 97.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SRI opened at $19.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.79. Stoneridge has a fifty-two week low of $13.87 and a fifty-two week high of $34.46. The firm has a market cap of $516.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.61.

Stoneridge announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 26th that permits the company to repurchase $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the auto parts company to buy up to 8.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Stoneridge Company Profile

Stoneridge, Inc designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets. The company operates in three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and PST. The Control Devices segment offers sensors, switches, valves, and actuators that monitor, measure, or activate specific functions within a vehicle.

