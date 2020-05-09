Zacks: Analysts Expect Newpark Resources Inc (NYSE:NR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $144.80 Million

Brokerages forecast that Newpark Resources Inc (NYSE:NR) will announce $144.80 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Newpark Resources’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $151.80 million and the lowest is $137.79 million. Newpark Resources reported sales of $216.41 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Newpark Resources will report full-year sales of $583.55 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $565.50 million to $601.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $563.69 million, with estimates ranging from $518.47 million to $608.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Newpark Resources.

Get Newpark Resources alerts:

Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.06). Newpark Resources had a negative net margin of 3.41% and a negative return on equity of 1.39%. The firm had revenue of $164.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.25 million.

NR has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Newpark Resources from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Newpark Resources from $7.00 to $3.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of Newpark Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Newpark Resources to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Capital One Financial lowered shares of Newpark Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.75.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NR. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Newpark Resources by 113.1% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,032,211 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,737,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078,622 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Newpark Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $5,193,000. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. boosted its stake in Newpark Resources by 93.2% during the first quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 1,352,206 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 652,265 shares in the last quarter. Oslo Asset Management AS boosted its stake in Newpark Resources by 11,380.8% during the first quarter. Oslo Asset Management AS now owns 525,017 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 520,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Newpark Resources by 119.4% during the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 900,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,643,000 after acquiring an additional 489,830 shares in the last quarter. 98.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NR stock opened at $1.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.25. Newpark Resources has a 12-month low of $0.65 and a 12-month high of $8.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.33 and a beta of 2.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Newpark Resources Company Profile

Newpark Resources, Inc provides products, rentals, and services primarily to the oil and natural gas exploration and production industry. It operates through two segments, Fluids Systems, and Mats and Integrated Services. The Fluids Systems segment offers drilling and completion fluids solutions, and technical services to customers in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific regions.

See Also: What is the Current Ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Newpark Resources (NR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Newpark Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newpark Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.