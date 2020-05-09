Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) Trading 10.3% Higher Following Strong Earnings

Xencor Inc (NASDAQ:XNCR) traded up 10.3% during mid-day trading on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $34.92 and last traded at $33.21, 1,075,700 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 167% from the average session volume of 402,194 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.11.

The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $32.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.33 million. Xencor had a net margin of 17.15% and a return on equity of 4.23%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim raised shares of Xencor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Xencor in a report on Thursday, January 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Xencor in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Xencor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Xencor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.27.

In related news, major shareholder John S. Stafford III sold 644,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.43, for a total value of $17,686,068.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Ronin Capital, Llc sold 26,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.23, for a total value of $756,564.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 4.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Xencor by 1.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 99,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Xencor by 25.0% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,890 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Xencor by 77.1% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 42,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 18,636 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Xencor by 13.5% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 48,250 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 5,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Xencor by 28.3% in the first quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 10,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.74% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 8.39, a current ratio of 8.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.80 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.05.

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and other protein therapeutics to treat severe and life threatening diseases with unmet medical needs. It develops its antibody product candidates to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.

