Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:WH) to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.38 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:WH) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a report released on Tuesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now anticipates that the company will earn $0.38 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.39. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’ Q1 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50. The company had revenue of $410.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.06 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 25.65% and a net margin of 7.87%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. ValuEngine upgraded Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.11.

Shares of NYSE:WH opened at $43.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.24 and a 200 day moving average of $50.42. The company has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 26.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a 12-month low of $14.50 and a 12-month high of $63.66.

In other news, CEO Geoffrey A. Ballotti acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $39.39 per share, with a total value of $393,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ronald L. Nelson acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $50.00 per share, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 25,000 shares of company stock worth $1,157,900 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 75,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,747,000 after buying an additional 7,568 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 95.4% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 23,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC bought a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at $2,624,000. Finally, Coastline Trust Co grew its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 28,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.43% of the company’s stock.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company licenses its hotel brands, including Super 8, Days Inn, Ramada, Microtel Inn & Suites, La Quinta, Wingate, AmericInn, Hawthorn Suites, The Trademark Collection, and Wyndham to hotel owners in approximately 80 countries.

