WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its holdings in WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,610 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in WP Carey were worth $3,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of WP Carey by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $967,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WP Carey by 4.1% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 4,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WP Carey by 75.6% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WP Carey by 1.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 13,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $774,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WP Carey by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 3,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. 58.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of WP Carey from $92.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of WP Carey from $83.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WP Carey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, May 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. WP Carey has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

WPC stock opened at $62.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $10.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.30. WP Carey Inc has a 52 week low of $38.62 and a 52 week high of $93.62.

WP Carey (NYSE:WPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $294.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.30 million. WP Carey had a net margin of 24.64% and a return on equity of 4.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that WP Carey Inc will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. This is a positive change from WP Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. WP Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.20%.

In other WP Carey news, Director Christopher Niehaus acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $64.68 per share, with a total value of $97,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,983 shares in the company, valued at $516,340.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jason E. Fox acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $46.03 per share, for a total transaction of $460,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 541,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,939,836.51. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 16,785 shares of company stock worth $838,178. Insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

WP Carey Company Profile

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $17 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,163 net lease properties covering approximately 131 million square feet. For over four decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office and retail properties subject to long-term leases with built-in rent escalators.

