Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) Holdings Decreased by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) by 8.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 174,662 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 17,000 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.22% of Wolverine World Wide worth $2,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 99,457 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,356,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 58,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,244 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 20,087 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Wolverine World Wide alerts:

Shares of WWW stock opened at $20.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.12. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.19 and a 1 year high of $34.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 17.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.73.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The textile maker reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.10. Wolverine World Wide had a return on equity of 22.11% and a net margin of 4.61%. The company had revenue of $439.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $469.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.78%.

WWW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Pivotal Research reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report on Friday, April 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Wolverine World Wide from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on Wolverine World Wide from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Wolverine World Wide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wolverine World Wide presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.86.

In other news, Director Jeffrey M. Boromisa sold 3,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.97, for a total value of $105,722.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,108 shares in the company, valued at $299,582.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael Jeppesen sold 45,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.65, for a total value of $1,257,881.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,016,331.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.88% of the company’s stock.

About Wolverine World Wide

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through three segments: Wolverine Outdoor & Lifestyle Group, Wolverine Boston Group, and Wolverine Heritage Group. It offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; kids' footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

Featured Story: What are retained earnings?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW).

Receive News & Ratings for Wolverine World Wide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolverine World Wide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.