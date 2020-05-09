Wingstop Inc to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.26 Per Share, SunTrust Banks Forecasts (NASDAQ:WING)

Wingstop Inc (NASDAQ:WING) – Equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks boosted their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Wingstop in a report released on Wednesday, May 6th. SunTrust Banks analyst J. Bartlett now expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $0.26 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.24. SunTrust Banks has a “Buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Wingstop’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.36 EPS.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $55.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.69 million. Wingstop had a net margin of 10.61% and a negative return on equity of 11.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on WING. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $102.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Wingstop from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Wingstop from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.11.

WING opened at $127.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 172.36, a P/E/G ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $93.93 and its 200-day moving average is $87.86. Wingstop has a 52-week low of $44.27 and a 52-week high of $128.35.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Wingstop by 228.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 410 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Wingstop during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Wingstop during the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Wingstop by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,118 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Wingstop by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,234 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period.

In other Wingstop news, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 35,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.87, for a total transaction of $2,840,558.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 124,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,054,728.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Madison Jobe sold 957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.87, for a total value of $77,392.59. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $591,321.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,292 shares of company stock valued at $2,933,836 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 18th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 17th. Wingstop’s payout ratio is currently 60.27%.

About Wingstop

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. As of December 29, 2018, the company operated approximately 1,252 restaurants in the United States, Mexico, Panama, Singapore, Indonesia, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, and Colombia.

