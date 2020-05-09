William Blair Weighs in on CDK Global Inc’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:CDK)

CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK) – William Blair issued their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for CDK Global in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 5th. William Blair analyst M. Pfau forecasts that the software maker will post earnings of $0.88 per share for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for CDK Global’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.81 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.82 EPS.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $516.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $496.30 million. CDK Global had a net margin of 0.35% and a negative return on equity of 59.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CDK. BidaskClub raised shares of CDK Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of CDK Global from $67.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of CDK Global from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of CDK Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of CDK Global from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. CDK Global has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.40.

Shares of CDK opened at $40.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 815.76, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.51. CDK Global has a 1 year low of $29.12 and a 1 year high of $57.00.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in CDK Global by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,447,280 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $540,291,000 after purchasing an additional 489,417 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in CDK Global by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,330,080 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $346,129,000 after purchasing an additional 149,202 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in CDK Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $240,921,000. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in CDK Global by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,609,706 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $142,699,000 after purchasing an additional 54,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in CDK Global by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,928,871 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $105,470,000 after purchasing an additional 50,243 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, General Counsel Lee J. Brunz sold 1,000 shares of CDK Global stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.53, for a total value of $52,530.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 39,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,078,559.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

CDK Global, Inc provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail Solutions North America, Advertising North America, and CDK International segments. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

