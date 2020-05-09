William Blair Comments on The Western Union Company’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:WU)

The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) – William Blair raised their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for The Western Union in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 5th. William Blair analyst R. Napoli now anticipates that the credit services provider will post earnings per share of $0.40 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.39. William Blair also issued estimates for The Western Union’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.42 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.62 EPS.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. The Western Union had a negative return on equity of 1,692.22% and a net margin of 20.64%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on WU. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Western Union from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on The Western Union from $28.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Citigroup cut their target price on The Western Union from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of The Western Union in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered The Western Union from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.71.

Shares of WU opened at $19.93 on Friday. The Western Union has a 12-month low of $17.39 and a 12-month high of $28.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a PE ratio of 8.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.38.

In other news, Director Jan Siegmund acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.21 per share, for a total transaction of $262,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $262,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Western Union during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in The Western Union by 198.2% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,646 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in The Western Union in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in The Western Union in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, American National Bank bought a new position in The Western Union in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

