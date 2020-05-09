William Blair Comments on BJ’s Restaurants, Inc.’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:BJRI)

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) – Research analysts at William Blair boosted their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a report released on Monday, May 4th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings of ($1.54) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($1.73). William Blair also issued estimates for BJ’s Restaurants’ Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.70) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.33 EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($2.81) EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.57 EPS.

Get BJ's Restaurants alerts:

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.28. BJ’s Restaurants had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The business had revenue of $254.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.43 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $39.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. TheStreet lowered shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $46.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $42.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BJ’s Restaurants presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.28.

Shares of NASDAQ BJRI opened at $21.40 on Thursday. BJ’s Restaurants has a 1 year low of $6.01 and a 1 year high of $50.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.21. The firm has a market cap of $353.64 million, a P/E ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.41.

In other BJ’s Restaurants news, Director Noah A. Elbogen bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.32 per share, with a total value of $439,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Gregory S. Lynds bought 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.90 per share, for a total transaction of $246,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 25,500 shares of company stock worth $781,765. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BJRI. FMR LLC increased its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 488,738 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $23,107,000 after buying an additional 68,138 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new stake in BJ’s Restaurants during the 4th quarter worth $432,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 75.5% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 30,056 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,141,000 after buying an additional 12,931 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 99.0% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 92,113 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,497,000 after buying an additional 45,815 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 765.7% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 217,904 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,270,000 after buying an additional 192,733 shares during the period. 97.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BJ’s Restaurants

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of April 16, 2019, the company owned and operated 204 casual dining restaurants that offer dine-in, take-out, delivery, and party catering services in 27 states of Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, and Washington.

Read More: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.