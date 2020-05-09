Wells Fargo & Co Reaffirms Hold Rating for Brightsphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG)

Brightsphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Co in a note issued to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on BSIG. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Brightsphere Investment Group in a report on Sunday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Brightsphere Investment Group from $5.25 to $5.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brightsphere Investment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Brightsphere Investment Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $7.25 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Brightsphere Investment Group from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.39.

NYSE BSIG opened at $8.41 on Thursday. Brightsphere Investment Group has a 12-month low of $3.61 and a 12-month high of $13.72. The company has a market capitalization of $585.32 million, a PE ratio of 3.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.12 and its 200-day moving average is $8.75.

Brightsphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. Brightsphere Investment Group had a net margin of 27.32% and a return on equity of 1,914.29%. The company had revenue of $182.60 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Brightsphere Investment Group will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Brightsphere Investment Group by 7.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,339,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,119,000 after purchasing an additional 370,487 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. boosted its position in Brightsphere Investment Group by 1,709.4% during the first quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 2,259,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,438,000 after purchasing an additional 2,134,522 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Brightsphere Investment Group during the fourth quarter worth $18,255,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in Brightsphere Investment Group by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,640,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,771,000 after purchasing an additional 65,100 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Brightsphere Investment Group by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,535,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,692,000 after purchasing an additional 19,940 shares during the period. 97.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brightsphere Investment Group Company Profile

BrightSphere Investment Group plc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

