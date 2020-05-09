Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC Invests $522,000 in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 3,310 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $522,000. Microsoft accounts for approximately 0.4% of Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DDD Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 131,387 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $20,721,000 after purchasing an additional 5,958 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 86.1% in the 1st quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 133,527 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $21,059,000 after purchasing an additional 61,787 shares in the last quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 24,695 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,895,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 193,213 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $30,472,000 after purchasing an additional 4,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PAX Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 3,906 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Macquarie restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Microsoft from $174.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Microsoft from $180.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Microsoft from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Nomura Securities increased their price target on Microsoft from $161.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.19.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $184.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1,400.51 billion, a PE ratio of 30.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $163.55 and a 200 day moving average of $160.07. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $119.01 and a 1 year high of $190.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.88.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $35.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.70 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.36% and a return on equity of 40.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.95%.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total value of $6,162,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,023 shares in the company, valued at $8,808,049.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total transaction of $530,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,109,643.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Featured Article: What is Put Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.