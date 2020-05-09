Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC Invests $1.15 Million in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,537 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,154,000. Apple makes up about 0.9% of Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,482,090 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $18,311,057,000 after buying an additional 789,746 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,759,345,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,783,310,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Apple by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,450,823 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,005,385,000 after buying an additional 71,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Apple by 5.9% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 19,839,686 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,045,034,000 after buying an additional 1,100,533 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $285.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group set a $325.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $373.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $150.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $300.64.

Apple stock opened at $310.13 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $266.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $280.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,316.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.50. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $170.27 and a one year high of $327.85.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.64 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.90%.

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 41,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.44, for a total transaction of $9,914,009.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total transaction of $2,605,141.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 91,261 shares of company stock valued at $23,377,586 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

