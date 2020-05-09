Vonovia (ETR:VNA) PT Set at €50.60 by Nord/LB

Nord/LB set a €50.60 ($58.84) price target on Vonovia (ETR:VNA) in a report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

VNA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays set a €53.00 ($61.63) price target on Vonovia and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Berenberg Bank set a €51.00 ($59.30) target price on Vonovia and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €56.00 ($65.12) target price on Vonovia and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €59.00 ($68.60) target price on Vonovia and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €46.90 ($54.53) target price on Vonovia and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €54.91 ($63.85).

Shares of VNA opened at €48.60 ($56.51) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $26.35 billion and a PE ratio of 22.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of €44.35 and a 200 day moving average of €47.65. Vonovia has a 52-week low of €36.71 ($42.69) and a 52-week high of €54.48 ($63.35). The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.45.

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers apartments, property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, electricity and gas supply, and insurances services.

