Vonovia (ETR:VNA) Given a €50.60 Price Target by Nord/LB Analysts

Vonovia (ETR:VNA) received a €50.60 ($58.84) target price from analysts at Nord/LB in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Nord/LB’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 4.12% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vonovia in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley set a €58.00 ($67.44) price objective on Vonovia and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €59.80 ($69.53) target price on Vonovia and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €56.00 ($65.12) price target on Vonovia and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Independent Research set a €56.00 ($65.12) price target on Vonovia and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €54.91 ($63.85).

Get Vonovia alerts:

Shares of Vonovia stock opened at €48.60 ($56.51) on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €44.35 and a 200-day moving average price of €47.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.45, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $26.35 billion and a PE ratio of 22.69. Vonovia has a 1 year low of €36.71 ($42.69) and a 1 year high of €54.48 ($63.35).

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers apartments, property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, electricity and gas supply, and insurances services.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Vonovia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vonovia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.