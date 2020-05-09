Vonovia (ETR:VNA) Given a €50.60 Price Target by Nord/LB Analysts

Nord/LB set a €50.60 ($58.84) target price on Vonovia (ETR:VNA) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on VNA. Independent Research set a €56.00 ($65.12) target price on shares of Vonovia and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €47.00 ($54.65) price target on shares of Vonovia and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Vonovia in a research note on Tuesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €59.00 ($68.60) price target on shares of Vonovia and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €56.00 ($65.12) price target on shares of Vonovia and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €54.91 ($63.85).

VNA stock opened at €48.60 ($56.51) on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is €44.35 and its 200 day moving average price is €47.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.45, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.44. Vonovia has a fifty-two week low of €36.71 ($42.69) and a fifty-two week high of €54.48 ($63.35). The firm has a market capitalization of $26.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.69.

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers apartments, property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, electricity and gas supply, and insurances services.

