Very Negative Press Coverage Extremely Likely to Impact Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) Share Price

News articles about Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) have been trending very negative on Saturday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research firm rates the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Everest Re Group earned a media sentiment score of -3.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media headlines about the insurance provider an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Several analysts recently issued reports on RE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Everest Re Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $208.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Everest Re Group from $235.00 to $221.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Everest Re Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $263.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Everest Re Group from $302.00 to $219.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $245.00.

Shares of Everest Re Group stock opened at $176.80 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $186.26 and a 200-day moving average of $247.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a PE ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 0.40. Everest Re Group has a 1-year low of $159.73 and a 1-year high of $294.31.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $4.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 8.38% and a net margin of 8.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.91 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Everest Re Group will post 18.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William F. Galtney, Jr. purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $240.45 per share, for a total transaction of $360,675.00. Also, Director Geraldine Losquadro sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.42, for a total transaction of $33,884.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,836,512.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health insurance through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States.

