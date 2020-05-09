Verso (VRS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Verso (NYSE:VRS) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, May 11th. Analysts expect Verso to post earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Verso (NYSE:VRS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $587.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $605.24 million. Verso had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 12.29%.

Shares of VRS stock opened at $14.13 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.60. The company has a market cap of $449.99 million, a P/E ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.99. Verso has a 12 month low of $9.61 and a 12 month high of $22.19.

A number of brokerages recently commented on VRS. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Verso from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Verso from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. BWS Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Verso from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Verso from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 3rd.

In other Verso news, Director Jeffrey E. Kirt bought 10,000 shares of Verso stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.45 per share, with a total value of $114,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Verso Corporation produces and sells coated papers in North America. It operates through two segments, Paper and Pulp. The company offers coated freesheet and coated groundwood, specialty, packaging, inkjet and digital, supercalendered, and uncoated freesheet papers; and bleached and unbleached market kraft pulp to manufacture printing, writing, and tissue products.

