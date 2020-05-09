Van Strum & Towne Inc. Takes Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Van Strum & Towne Inc. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 105 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 1,296 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,527,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. BT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 45.3% in the first quarter. BT Wealth Management LLC now owns 462 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $901,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. QP Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.2% in the first quarter. QP Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,127,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 10.1% in the first quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,346 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,462,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sepio Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 9.1% in the first quarter. Sepio Capital LLC now owns 5,946 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $11,601,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $2,379.61 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2,133.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,930.04. The company has a market cap of $1,180.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.69, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.34. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,626.03 and a 12 month high of $2,475.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.36 by ($1.35). Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The company had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Indra K. Nooyi purchased 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1,930.41 per share, with a total value of $193,041.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,504.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total value of $15,671,392.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,105 shares in the company, valued at $210,091,432.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,690 shares of company stock worth $41,291,707. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AMZN has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Amazon.com from $2,250.00 to $2,275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,800.00 to $2,760.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,500.00 to $2,525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $2,750.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,538.89.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

