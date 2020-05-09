VAALCO Energy (EGY) to Release Earnings on Monday

VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 11th. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The energy company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. VAALCO Energy had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 3.03%. The firm had revenue of $21.92 million for the quarter.

Shares of EGY stock opened at $0.89 on Friday. VAALCO Energy has a 12-month low of $0.70 and a 12-month high of $2.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.21 and a beta of 1.70.

Separately, TheStreet cut VAALCO Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th.

VAALCO Energy Company Profile

VAALCO Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas. The company holds Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block located offshore the Republic of Gabon in West Africa. It also owns interests in an undeveloped block offshore Equatorial Guinea, West Africa.

