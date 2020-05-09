Universal Forest Products (NASDAQ:UFPI) Stock Price Up 6.2% After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) shot up 6.2% during mid-day trading on Friday after Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on the stock from $45.00 to $49.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock. Universal Forest Products traded as high as $43.44 and last traded at $43.42, 440,990 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 10% from the average session volume of 399,695 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.89.
UFPI has been the subject of several other research reports. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Universal Forest Products in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Universal Forest Products from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Universal Forest Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Universal Forest Products from $58.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Universal Forest Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.83.
In other news, VP Donald L. James sold 7,500 shares of Universal Forest Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.05, for a total transaction of $427,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,944.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael G. Wooldridge purchased 1,000 shares of Universal Forest Products stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $46.86 per share, with a total value of $46,860.00. 3.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 1.59.
Universal Forest Products (NASDAQ:UFPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65. Universal Forest Products had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 14.91%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Universal Forest Products, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Universal Forest Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.59%.
About Universal Forest Products (NASDAQ:UFPI)
Universal Forest Products, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, and decorative lawn and garden products; and engineered wood components, which include roof and floor trusses, wall panels, engineered floor systems, I-joists, and lumber packages.
