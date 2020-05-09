Universal Forest Products (NASDAQ:UFPI) Stock Price Up 6.2% After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) shot up 6.2% during mid-day trading on Friday after Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on the stock from $45.00 to $49.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock. Universal Forest Products traded as high as $43.44 and last traded at $43.42, 440,990 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 10% from the average session volume of 399,695 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.89.

UFPI has been the subject of several other research reports. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Universal Forest Products in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Universal Forest Products from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Universal Forest Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Universal Forest Products from $58.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Universal Forest Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.83.

In other news, VP Donald L. James sold 7,500 shares of Universal Forest Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.05, for a total transaction of $427,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,944.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael G. Wooldridge purchased 1,000 shares of Universal Forest Products stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $46.86 per share, with a total value of $46,860.00. 3.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in shares of Universal Forest Products by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 41,991 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its stake in shares of Universal Forest Products by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 64,297 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,391,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Universal Forest Products by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 19,895 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Universal Forest Products by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,311 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Universal Forest Products by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 49,300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,352,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 1.59.

Universal Forest Products (NASDAQ:UFPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65. Universal Forest Products had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 14.91%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Universal Forest Products, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Universal Forest Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.59%.

About Universal Forest Products (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Universal Forest Products, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, and decorative lawn and garden products; and engineered wood components, which include roof and floor trusses, wall panels, engineered floor systems, I-joists, and lumber packages.

