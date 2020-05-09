United Internet (ETR:UTDI) PT Set at €28.90 by Jefferies Financial Group

United Internet (ETR:UTDI) received a €28.90 ($33.60) price target from equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target suggests a potential downside of 9.55% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on UTDI. Warburg Research set a €47.20 ($54.88) price target on shares of United Internet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Barclays set a €35.00 ($40.70) price objective on United Internet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €34.00 ($39.53) target price on United Internet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €32.00 ($37.21) price target on United Internet and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of United Internet in a report on Thursday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €36.78 ($42.76).

ETR UTDI opened at €31.95 ($37.15) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.02. United Internet has a 12 month low of €20.76 ($24.14) and a 12 month high of €36.73 ($42.71). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.27, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of €28.26 and a 200-day moving average of €29.40.

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider. It operates through four segment: Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications. The company offers broadband and mobile access products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, video-on-demand, or IPTV; and data and network solutions for small and medium-sized enterprises, as well as infrastructure services for large corporations.

