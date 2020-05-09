UBS Group Analysts Give Stroeer SE & Co KGaA (ETR:SAX) a €60.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €60.00 ($69.77) target price on Stroeer SE & Co KGaA (ETR:SAX) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs Group set a €63.10 ($73.37) target price on shares of Stroeer SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Warburg Research set a €64.00 ($74.42) target price on shares of Stroeer SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €75.00 ($87.21) target price on shares of Stroeer SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Barclays set a €47.50 ($55.23) target price on shares of Stroeer SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, HSBC set a €69.00 ($80.23) target price on shares of Stroeer SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stroeer SE & Co KGaA presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €67.96 ($79.02).

ETR SAX opened at €57.60 ($66.98) on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of €51.74 and a 200-day moving average price of €66.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 47.21. Stroeer SE & Co KGaA has a 52 week low of €37.00 ($43.02) and a 52 week high of €78.65 ($91.45). The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 265.71.

Ströer SE & Co KGaA provides out-of-home and online advertising services to private and corporate customers in Germany, Turkey, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ströer Digital, Out-of-Home Germany, and Out-of-Home International. Its out-of-home advertising solutions covers various forms of outdoor advertising media, such as traditional posters; advertisements at bus and tram stop shelters, and on public transport; and digital and interactive solutions.

