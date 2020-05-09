UBS Group Analysts Give Lanxess (ETR:LXS) a €43.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €43.00 ($50.00) target price on Lanxess (ETR:LXS) in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Lanxess in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group set a €50.00 ($58.14) price target on Lanxess and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank set a €60.00 ($69.77) price objective on Lanxess and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Berenberg Bank set a €45.00 ($52.33) price objective on Lanxess and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €64.00 ($74.42) price objective on Lanxess and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €51.62 ($60.02).

Shares of ETR LXS opened at €46.81 ($54.43) on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €39.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €52.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.41, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.45. The firm has a market cap of $4.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.17. Lanxess has a 1 year low of €25.68 ($29.86) and a 1 year high of €64.58 ($75.09).

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates in five segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Performance Chemicals, Engineering Materials, and ARLANXEO. The Advanced Intermediates segment offers high-grade intermediates for the agrochemical and coating industries; fine chemicals as precursors and intermediates for the pharmaceutical, agrochemical, and specialty chemical industries; customer-specific specialties; organometallics; and tire chemicals.

