Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) Shares Up 5.5% Following Dividend Announcement

Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) shot up 5.5% during trading on Friday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as $61.10 and last traded at $60.39, 5,188,002 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 39% from the average session volume of 3,731,022 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.26.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TSN. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Tyson Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, April 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $95.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Tyson Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.36.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $58.42 and its 200 day moving average is $76.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.67.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $10.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.01 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 4.52%. Tyson Foods’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Tyson Foods by 72.3% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 69,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,322,000 after purchasing an additional 29,140 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Tyson Foods by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Tyson Foods by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 26,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its stake in Tyson Foods by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 9,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its stake in Tyson Foods by 366.3% in the first quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 13,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 10,385 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

About Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN)

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; and raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products.

