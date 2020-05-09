TSE:AND (TSE:AND) Trading 0.1% Higher

TSE:AND (TSE:AND) traded up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$28.75 and last traded at C$28.46, 14,456 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 54% from the average session volume of 31,229 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$28.43.

AND has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of TSE:AND from C$23.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of TSE:AND from C$24.50 to C$27.50 in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of TSE:AND from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $973.09 million and a PE ratio of 36.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 190.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$24.79.

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc, a supply chain management company, provides a platform of customized third-party logistics (3PL) and specialized transportation solutions for the healthcare sector. It operates in two segments, Specialized Transportation and Healthcare Logistics. The company offers healthcare services in the areas of logistics and distribution, packaging solutions, ground transportation, air freight forwarding, and dedicated and last mile delivery.

