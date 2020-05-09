Trupanion Inc (NASDAQ:TRUP) CRO Sells $51,712.50 in Stock

Trupanion Inc (NASDAQ:TRUP) CRO Margaret Tooth sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.55, for a total transaction of $51,712.50. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 13,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $400,550.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Margaret Tooth also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 15th, Margaret Tooth sold 333 shares of Trupanion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.26, for a total transaction of $10,076.58.

On Friday, March 20th, Margaret Tooth sold 333 shares of Trupanion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total transaction of $8,684.64.

Shares of Trupanion stock opened at $29.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -598.80 and a beta of 1.56. Trupanion Inc has a 52 week low of $20.84 and a 52 week high of $38.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.91.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $111.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.10 million. Trupanion had a negative net margin of 0.40% and a negative return on equity of 1.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Trupanion Inc will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trupanion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Trupanion from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub cut shares of Trupanion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Trupanion in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Trupanion in a report on Monday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.50.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Trupanion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Trupanion by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 181,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,793,000 after purchasing an additional 6,015 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Trupanion by 129.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $638,000 after acquiring an additional 9,609 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Trupanion by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 379,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,201,000 after acquiring an additional 90,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Trupanion by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 413,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,487,000 after acquiring an additional 33,649 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

About Trupanion

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company operates through Subscription Business and Other Business segments. It serves pet owners and veterinarians through third-party referrals and online member acquisition channels.

