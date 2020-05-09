Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday after Cfra lowered their price target on the stock from $35.00 to $20.00. The stock had previously closed at $19.39, but opened at $18.72. Cfra currently has a hold rating on the stock. Tripadvisor shares last traded at $17.91, with a volume of 6,448,010 shares changing hands.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Tripadvisor from $39.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Tripadvisor in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Tripadvisor from $37.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. BidaskClub lowered Tripadvisor from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Tripadvisor from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Tripadvisor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.67.

In related news, CEO Stephen Kaufer purchased 44,444 shares of Tripadvisor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.73 per share, for a total transaction of $965,768.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 645,435 shares in the company, valued at $14,025,302.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRIP. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tripadvisor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 88.8% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,467 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 391.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,582 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 2,057 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Tripadvisor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Tripadvisor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.02% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.12 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.75.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The travel company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $278.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.63 million. Tripadvisor had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 8.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tripadvisor Inc will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

About Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP)

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotel and Non-Hotel. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded Websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the Website in 48 markets and 28 languages. It also manages and operates other travel media brands that provide users the comprehensive travel-planning and trip-taking resources in the travel industry, such as airfarewatchdog.com, bookingbuddy.com, cruisecritic.com, familyvacationcritic.com, flipkey.com, thefork.com, holidaywatchdog.com, housetrip.com, jetsetter.com, niumba.com, onetime.com, oyster.com, seatguru.com, smartertravel.com, tingo.com, vacationhomerentals.com, and viator.com, as well as www.bokun.io and holidaylettings.co.uk.

