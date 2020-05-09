Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) Shares Acquired by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,769 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCOM. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,541,210,000. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in Trip.com Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $421,412,000. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in Trip.com Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $399,300,000. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in Trip.com Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $292,625,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in Trip.com Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $244,190,000. 65.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TCOM stock opened at $25.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Trip.com Group Limited has a 1-year low of $20.10 and a 1-year high of $41.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.67. The company has a market capitalization of $13.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 1.61.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $1.95. Trip.com Group had a net margin of 19.97% and a return on equity of 4.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Trip.com Group Limited will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TCOM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Nomura Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $24.80 target price on shares of Trip.com Group in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. HSBC cut shares of Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. New Street Research upgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Trip.com Group in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.69.

About Trip.com Group

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours, and corporate travel management in China. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets; and provides other related services, including sale of aviation and train insurance, air-ticket delivery services, online check-in, and other value-added services, such as online seat selection, express security check, and real-time flight status.

