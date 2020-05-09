Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Shares Sold by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc cut its holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 16.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,276 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,003 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSCO. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 3,525.0% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 290 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Tractor Supply in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $107.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.19 billion, a PE ratio of 22.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $89.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Tractor Supply has a 12 month low of $63.89 and a 12 month high of $114.25.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 38.38% and a net margin of 6.71%. Tractor Supply’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.91%.

In related news, CEO Harry A. Lawton III acquired 1,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $98.36 per share, for a total transaction of $125,212.28. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,930,760.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gregory A. Sandfort sold 5,854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $614,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 83,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,772,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 235,830 shares of company stock worth $24,704,948 in the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TSCO shares. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded Tractor Supply from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. BidaskClub upgraded Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Tractor Supply from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Nomura upped their price target on Tractor Supply from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Wedbush cut Tractor Supply from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Tractor Supply presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.88.

Tractor Supply Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Read More: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.