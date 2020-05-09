Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) Shares Down 9.8% After Analyst Downgrade

Tivity Health Inc (NASDAQ:TVTY)’s stock price was down 9.8% during mid-day trading on Friday after Barrington Research lowered their price target on the stock from $24.00 to $15.00. Barrington Research currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Tivity Health traded as low as $10.25 and last traded at $10.25, approximately 1,627,876 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 10% from the average daily volume of 1,799,317 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.36.

TVTY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Tivity Health from $18.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on Tivity Health from $15.00 to $7.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Tivity Health in a report on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine raised Tivity Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Tivity Health from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.65.

In other news, Director Sara Finley acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.63 per share, with a total value of $29,075.00. Also, Director Lee Shapiro acquired 4,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.00 per share, with a total value of $48,780.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 40,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $483,648. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 26,565 shares of company stock valued at $319,255 in the last ninety days. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TVTY. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Tivity Health by 59.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 47,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 17,816 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian lifted its position in Tivity Health by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 15,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in Tivity Health during the fourth quarter valued at $420,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Tivity Health during the fourth quarter valued at $319,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. lifted its position in Tivity Health by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 47,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,000 after purchasing an additional 15,940 shares in the last quarter.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $475.73 million, a PE ratio of -1.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.06. Tivity Health had a positive return on equity of 15.47% and a negative net margin of 38.98%. The business had revenue of $337.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $339.52 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tivity Health Inc will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness and health improvement programs in the United States. The company offers SilverSneakers senior fitness program to the members of Medicare advantage, Medicare supplement; and Prime fitness, a fitness facility access program through commercial health plans and employers.

