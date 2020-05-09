Timothy Bryan Buys 11,425 Shares of Freedom Foods Group Ltd (ASX:FNP) Stock

Freedom Foods Group Ltd (ASX:FNP) insider Timothy Bryan bought 11,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of A$4.30 ($3.05) per share, with a total value of A$49,138.93 ($34,850.30).

Timothy Bryan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 5th, Timothy Bryan acquired 10,000 shares of Freedom Foods Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$4.35 ($3.08) per share, with a total value of A$43,480.00 ($30,836.88).

ASX FNP opened at A$4.55 ($3.23) on Friday. Freedom Foods Group Ltd has a fifty-two week low of A$3.81 ($2.70) and a fifty-two week high of A$5.98 ($4.24). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.20, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of A$4.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of A$4.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 96.81.

The firm also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be issued a $0.023 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. Freedom Foods Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 127.66%.

Freedom Foods Group Company Profile

Freedom Foods Group Limited engages in sourcing, manufacturing, marketing, distributing, and selling plant and dairy based beverages in Australia, New Zealand, China, South East Asia, and North America. It operates through five segments: Cereal & Snacking, Plant Based Beverages, Dairy Beverages, Speciality Seafood, and Nutritionals.

