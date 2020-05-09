Tietto Minerals (ASX:TIE) Shares Up 7.2%

Shares of Tietto Minerals (ASX:TIE) shot up 7.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as A$0.37 ($0.26) and last traded at A$0.37 ($0.26), 947,138 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.35 ($0.24).

The company has a market cap of $131.40 million and a P/E ratio of -9.74.

In other Tietto Minerals news, insider Caigen Wang bought 4,125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.19 ($0.13) per share, with a total value of A$783,750.00 ($555,851.06).

Tietto Minerals Limited engages in the gold exploration activities in Côte d'Ivoire and Liberia in West Africa. It holds interests in the Abujar gold project comprising three tenements covering an area of 1,114 kilometers located in the central western region of Côte d'Ivoire; and the Dube South and Cestos gold projects in Liberia.

