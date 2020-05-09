Thomas J. Schall Sells 8,851 Shares of ChemoCentryx Inc (NASDAQ:CCXI) Stock

ChemoCentryx Inc (NASDAQ:CCXI) CEO Thomas J. Schall sold 8,851 shares of ChemoCentryx stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $486,893.51. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,277,408 shares in the company, valued at $125,280,214.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of CCXI stock opened at $54.39 on Friday. ChemoCentryx Inc has a 12-month low of $6.16 and a 12-month high of $55.53. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.07 and a beta of 2.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.26). ChemoCentryx had a negative net margin of 153.59% and a negative return on equity of 79.28%. The firm had revenue of $10.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.42 million. As a group, research analysts expect that ChemoCentryx Inc will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CCXI. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in ChemoCentryx during the 4th quarter valued at about $126,536,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in ChemoCentryx by 49.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,740,285 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $345,678,000 after purchasing an additional 2,909,389 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of ChemoCentryx in the fourth quarter worth about $19,022,000. Sofinnova Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of ChemoCentryx in the fourth quarter worth about $14,907,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of ChemoCentryx by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,050,619 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,552,000 after acquiring an additional 295,171 shares during the last quarter. 64.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $64.00 target price (up from $48.00) on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ChemoCentryx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of ChemoCentryx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.43.

ChemoCentryx Company Profile

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops new medications for inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. The company targets the chemokine and chemoattractant systems to discover, develop, and commercialize orally-administered therapies. Its lead drug candidate is Avacopan, an orally-administered complement inhibitor of the complement C5a receptor (C5aR), is in Phase III development for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic auto-antibody-associated vasculitis.

