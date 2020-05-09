Thomas J. Hollister Acquires 7,000 Shares of Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) Stock

Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) Director Thomas J. Hollister bought 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.18 per share, with a total value of $64,260.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:BRKL opened at $9.51 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.77 and a 200-day moving average of $14.34. The company has a market capitalization of $732.27 million, a PE ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.14. Brookline Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.89 and a 52-week high of $16.96.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The bank reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $71.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.56 million. Brookline Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.15% and a net margin of 12.67%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Brookline Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.84%. Brookline Bancorp’s payout ratio is 41.82%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Compass Point upgraded Brookline Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded Brookline Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brookline Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Brookline Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BRKL. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Brookline Bancorp by 73.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 148,005 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,131,000 after purchasing an additional 62,666 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in Brookline Bancorp by 43.3% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 21,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Brookline Bancorp by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 69,652 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares during the period. HGK Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Brookline Bancorp by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,356 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Brookline Bancorp by 106.7% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,939 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 14,425 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.46% of the company’s stock.

About Brookline Bancorp

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Brookline Bank, Bank Rhode Island, First Ipswich Bank, and Brookline Securities Corp that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include non-interest-bearing demand checking accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as commercial, municipal, and retail deposits.

