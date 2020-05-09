The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) Shares Purchased by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. owned about 0.32% of The Hackett Group worth $1,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in The Hackett Group by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,252,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,214,000 after acquiring an additional 132,114 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in The Hackett Group by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 942,805 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,217,000 after acquiring an additional 12,164 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in The Hackett Group by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 584,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,532,000 after acquiring an additional 14,483 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in The Hackett Group by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 378,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,111,000 after acquiring an additional 13,011 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in The Hackett Group by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 277,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,479,000 after acquiring an additional 15,936 shares during the period. 78.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HCKT opened at $14.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.16. The firm has a market cap of $392.99 million, a P/E ratio of 15.99, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.75. The Hackett Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.50 and a 12 month high of $18.90.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24. The firm had revenue of $69.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.27 million. The Hackett Group had a return on equity of 18.83% and a net margin of 7.77%. Equities research analysts forecast that The Hackett Group, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on HCKT. BidaskClub raised The Hackett Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. TheStreet lowered The Hackett Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Hackett Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Barrington Research dropped their price objective on The Hackett Group from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Craig Hallum raised The Hackett Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Hackett Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.33.

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in North America and European countries. Its executive advisory programs include best practice intelligence center, an online searchable repository of best practices, performance metrics, conference presentations, and associated research; best practice accelerators that provide Web-based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry, an inquiry service used by clients for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research, a research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led Webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content.

