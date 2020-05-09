The Ensign Group (ENSG) to Release Earnings on Monday

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 11th. Analysts expect The Ensign Group to post earnings of $0.58 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.05. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 17.32%. The company had revenue of $560.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $550.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect The Ensign Group to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENSG opened at $37.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The Ensign Group has a fifty-two week low of $24.06 and a fifty-two week high of $63.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.28. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 18.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.77.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.57%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of The Ensign Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group from $55.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of The Ensign Group in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.29.

In related news, CFO Suzanne D. Snapper purchased 1,650 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.03 per share, with a total value of $52,849.50. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 241,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,725,251.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lee A. Daniels purchased 2,250 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $44.80 per share, with a total value of $100,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 40,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,820,179.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 20,186 shares of company stock valued at $683,863 over the last three months. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Ensign Group Company Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. The company operates in three segments: Transitional and Skilled Services; Assisted and Independent Living Services; and Home Health and Hospice Services. The Transitional and Skilled Services segment offers a range of medical, nursing, rehabilitative, and pharmacy services, as well as routine services, such as daily dietary, social, and recreational services to Medicaid, private pay, managed care, and Medicare payors.

