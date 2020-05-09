The City of London Investment Trust (LON:SAIN) Shares Down 0.3%

The City of London Investment Trust plc (LON:SAIN) fell 0.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 377 ($4.96) and last traded at GBX 385 ($5.06), 188,407 shares traded hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at GBX 386 ($5.08).

The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 362.68. The stock has a market cap of $573.29 million and a PE ratio of 5.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.64, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 2.79.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th were given a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a yield of 0.7%. The City of London Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.16%.

In related news, insider Dame Mariot Leslie purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 388 ($5.10) per share, for a total transaction of £11,640 ($15,311.76).

About The City of London Investment Trust (LON:SAIN)

The Scottish American Investment Company P.L.C. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co and OLIM Property Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

