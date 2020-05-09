THC Biomed Intl (OTCMKTS:THCBF) Trading Down 14.7%

THC Biomed Intl Ltd (OTCMKTS:THCBF) traded down 14.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.07 and last traded at $0.07, 12,100 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 74% from the average session volume of 46,476 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.08.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.07 and its 200-day moving average is $0.10.

THC Biomed Intl Company Profile (OTCMKTS:THCBF)

THC BioMed International Ltd. engages in the research, development, and cultivation of medical cannabis. It offers horticulture training, record keeping and documenting, research studies, and analytical services. The company was founded on February 2, 1982 and is headquartered in Kelowna, Canada.

