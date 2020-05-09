Texas Permanent School Fund Raises Position in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC)

Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) by 24.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,618 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,363 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned 0.07% of M.D.C. worth $989,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 61.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 225,699 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,559,000 after buying an additional 85,920 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 1.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,706,330 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $73,543,000 after purchasing an additional 21,916 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC grew its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 12,420 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in M.D.C. in the fourth quarter worth about $6,354,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in M.D.C. in the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Leslie B. Fox sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.61, for a total value of $58,254.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,628.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO David D. Mandarich sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.63, for a total transaction of $4,463,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 4,119,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,862,880.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 118,052 shares of company stock worth $5,254,109 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MDC opened at $29.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.47. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.75 and a 12 month high of $48.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.31 and its 200 day moving average is $36.48. The company has a current ratio of 7.88, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $697.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $733.88 million. M.D.C. had a return on equity of 13.48% and a net margin of 7.01%. M.D.C.’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 6th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 5th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.48%.

MDC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of M.D.C. from $52.00 to $35.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of M.D.C. from $40.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of M.D.C. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of M.D.C. from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of M.D.C. from $46.50 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

