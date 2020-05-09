Texas Permanent School Fund Purchases 14,542 Shares of Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR)

Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) by 24.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 14,542 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned 0.09% of Acadia Realty Trust worth $917,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Acadia Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 28.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 2,576 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 1,211.6% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 5,646 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $268,000.

Get Acadia Realty Trust alerts:

NYSE:AKR opened at $12.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 8.83, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.12. Acadia Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $10.01 and a 52-week high of $29.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.43.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $71.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.00 million. Acadia Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.52% and a net margin of 11.02%. On average, research analysts predict that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.59%. Acadia Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 82.27%.

In other Acadia Realty Trust news, VP Joseph Napolitano sold 1,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.90, for a total value of $36,030.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,948 shares in the company, valued at $347,305.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AKR. TheStreet lowered Acadia Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Acadia Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks began coverage on Acadia Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Acadia Realty Trust from $29.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Acadia Realty Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.83.

Acadia Realty Trust Profile

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual – Core and Fund – operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic urban and street-retail corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

Featured Article: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR).

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.