Texas Permanent School Fund Acquires 1,105 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,276 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $1,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in PulteGroup in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of PulteGroup by 51.3% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 793 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 90.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PHM has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on PulteGroup from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Cfra boosted their price objective on PulteGroup from $18.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on PulteGroup from $45.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Evercore ISI upgraded PulteGroup from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on PulteGroup from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.90.

In other PulteGroup news, VP John J. Chadwick sold 13,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.70, for a total value of $617,887.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 71,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,333,586.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Bill Pulte sold 20,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total value of $812,161.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 51,978 shares of company stock worth $1,914,735. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup stock opened at $29.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.59. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.12 and a 52 week high of $47.37.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 10.02%. The business’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.75%.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

