Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. Sells 1,682 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. cut its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,032 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,682 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 1.3% of Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its position in shares of Apple by 2,180.0% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Sage Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Stralem & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. CXI Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total transaction of $2,605,141.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 41,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.44, for a total value of $9,914,009.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 91,261 shares of company stock worth $23,377,586. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $310.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1,316.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.32, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $266.29 and a 200-day moving average of $280.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $170.27 and a 1-year high of $327.85.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.64 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.90%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on Apple from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Apple from $335.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Apple from $150.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. New Street Research upgraded Apple from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $300.64.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

