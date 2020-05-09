Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (NYSE:TEVA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.93 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (NYSE:TEVA) will announce sales of $3.93 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.22 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.39 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries reported sales of $4.34 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 9.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will report full-year sales of $16.48 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $15.17 billion to $16.99 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $16.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.12 billion to $17.46 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.17. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 16.57% and a negative net margin of 5.75%. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TEVA shares. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. UBS Group upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Friday, April 24th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.27.

TEVA stock opened at $11.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.98. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a 1 year low of $6.07 and a 1 year high of $14.52. The firm has a market cap of $11.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.91.

In related news, EVP Brendan P. O’grady sold 4,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.27, for a total value of $58,883.73. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,988.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP David Matthew Stark sold 17,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.14, for a total value of $206,574.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $195,016.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 127,459 shares of company stock worth $1,590,911. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $83,077,000. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. bought a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $82,369,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 184.5% during the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 12,721,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,668,000 after acquiring an additional 8,250,000 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $52,412,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $15,964,000. 53.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines and a portfolio of specialty medicines worldwide. It operates through two segments, Generic Medicines and Specialty Medicines. The Generic Medicines segment offers sterile products, hormones, narcotics, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

