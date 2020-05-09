Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) Shares Gap Up on Earnings Beat

Tenneco Inc (NYSE:TEN)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $4.11, but opened at $4.53. Tenneco shares last traded at $5.33, with a volume of 3,488,234 shares changing hands.

The auto parts company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.95) by $0.64. Tenneco had a negative net margin of 1.80% and a positive return on equity of 14.65%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Get Tenneco alerts:

TEN has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Tenneco from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $5.00 to $2.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Tenneco from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tenneco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Tenneco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Tenneco from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tenneco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.60.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Tenneco during the third quarter worth $831,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tenneco by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,284,623 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $16,829,000 after purchasing an additional 128,063 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Tenneco by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,163,336 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $15,240,000 after purchasing an additional 14,710 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Tenneco during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tenneco during the fourth quarter worth $775,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.79 and its 200 day moving average is $9.54. The stock has a market cap of $260.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 2.76.

Tenneco Company Profile (NYSE:TEN)

Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and sells clean air, powertrain, and ride performance products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, and aftermarket customers worldwide. The company offers clean air products and systems, including catalytic converters and diesel oxidation catalysts, diesel particulate filters, burner systems, lean nitrogen oxide (NOx) traps, hydrocarbon vaporizers and injectors, selective catalytic reduction (SCR) systems, SCR-coated diesel particulate filters systems, urea dosing systems, four-way catalysts, alternative NOx reduction technologies, mufflers and resonators, fabricated exhaust manifolds, pipes, hydroformed assemblies, elastomeric hangers and isolators, and aftertreatment control units.

Featured Article: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Receive News & Ratings for Tenneco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenneco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.