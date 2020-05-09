Tenet Healthcare Corp (NYSE:THC) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.93 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Tenet Healthcare Corp (NYSE:THC) – Equities research analysts at William Blair decreased their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 6th. William Blair analyst M. Larew now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.93 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.96.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Tenet Healthcare from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Tenet Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Tenet Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.27.

Shares of THC opened at $19.53 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.29. Tenet Healthcare has a 52-week low of $10.00 and a 52-week high of $39.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.55, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.98.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.96. Tenet Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 65.69% and a negative net margin of 0.65%. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. Tenet Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 256.0% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth $111,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth $121,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 58.7% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 3,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth $141,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Saumya Sutaria purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.18 per share, with a total value of $283,600.00. Also, CFO Daniel J. Cancelmi acquired 19,220 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.79 per share, with a total value of $303,483.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 339,937 shares in the company, valued at $5,367,605.23. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 54,316 shares of company stock worth $851,745. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

