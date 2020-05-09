Tenable Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TENB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $102.04 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Tenable Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TENB) to post sales of $102.04 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Tenable’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $101.76 million and the highest estimate coming in at $102.20 million. Tenable reported sales of $85.38 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Tenable will report full-year sales of $426.34 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $420.60 million to $432.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $510.67 million, with estimates ranging from $498.90 million to $544.69 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Tenable.

Get Tenable alerts:

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.10. Tenable had a negative net margin of 26.68% and a negative return on equity of 73.89%. The company had revenue of $102.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have weighed in on TENB shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on shares of Tenable in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Tenable in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Tenable from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.33.

In related news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 21,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.51, for a total transaction of $595,068.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,412,831 shares in the company, valued at $38,866,980.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ping Li sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.84, for a total transaction of $974,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 65,524 shares of company stock valued at $1,815,739. Insiders own 31.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in shares of Tenable by 76.4% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 16,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 7,010 shares during the period. Red Spruce Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tenable during the fourth quarter valued at about $513,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tenable by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 582,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,948,000 after buying an additional 23,465 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tenable during the fourth quarter valued at about $234,000. Finally, HarbourVest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tenable during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,077,000. Institutional investors own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TENB opened at $28.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.42 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.38 and a 200-day moving average of $24.59. Tenable has a 52-week low of $16.28 and a 52-week high of $32.01.

About Tenable

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company enterprise software platform enables visibility into an organization's cyber exposure across the attack surface and deep insights that help organizations translate vulnerability data into business insights to understand and reduce their cybersecurity risk.

Further Reading: Mutual Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tenable (TENB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tenable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.