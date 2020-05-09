TD Securities Increases Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) Price Target to C$54.00

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) had its price target raised by equities researchers at TD Securities from C$49.00 to C$54.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. TD Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 11.55% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on SLF. CSFB set a C$71.00 target price on shares of Sun Life Financial and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$71.00 price target on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research note on Friday, February 7th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$57.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Thursday. Evercore upped their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$70.00 to C$71.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$68.00 to C$71.00 in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$62.15.

Shares of TSE:SLF opened at C$48.41 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$44.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$56.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.27, a current ratio of 11.76 and a quick ratio of 11.03. Sun Life Financial has a one year low of C$35.43 and a one year high of C$66.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.24 billion and a PE ratio of 11.00.

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported C$1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.30 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$8.53 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Sun Life Financial will post 5.5200001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Colm Joseph Freyne sold 51,093 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$65.18, for a total value of C$3,330,241.74. Also, Director Stephanie Coyles acquired 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$66.12 per share, with a total value of C$39,672.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,100 shares in the company, valued at C$337,212. Insiders have sold a total of 147,033 shares of company stock worth $8,486,214 in the last quarter.

Sun Life Financial Company Profile

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate.

