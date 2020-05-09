TD Securities Increases Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) Price Target to C$54.00

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) had its price target raised by equities researchers at TD Securities from C$49.00 to C$54.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. TD Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 11.55% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on SLF. CSFB set a C$71.00 target price on shares of Sun Life Financial and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$71.00 price target on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research note on Friday, February 7th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$57.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Thursday. Evercore upped their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$70.00 to C$71.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$68.00 to C$71.00 in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$62.15.
Shares of TSE:SLF opened at C$48.41 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$44.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$56.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.27, a current ratio of 11.76 and a quick ratio of 11.03. Sun Life Financial has a one year low of C$35.43 and a one year high of C$66.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.24 billion and a PE ratio of 11.00.
In related news, Senior Officer Colm Joseph Freyne sold 51,093 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$65.18, for a total value of C$3,330,241.74. Also, Director Stephanie Coyles acquired 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$66.12 per share, with a total value of C$39,672.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,100 shares in the company, valued at C$337,212. Insiders have sold a total of 147,033 shares of company stock worth $8,486,214 in the last quarter.
Sun Life Financial Company Profile
Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate.
