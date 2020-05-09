TD Securities Boosts Absolute Software (TSE:ABT) Price Target to C$10.50

Absolute Software (TSE:ABT) had its price objective boosted by TD Securities from C$9.50 to C$10.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective indicates a potential downside of 4.98% from the stock’s previous close.

ABT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Pi Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$11.50 price target on shares of Absolute Software in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Absolute Software from C$10.00 to C$10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Absolute Software from C$8.50 to C$10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Absolute Software from C$9.50 to C$8.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th.

Shares of ABT opened at C$11.05 on Thursday. Absolute Software has a 52 week low of C$6.70 and a 52 week high of C$11.10. The firm has a market cap of $432.82 million and a P/E ratio of 44.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$9.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$8.91.

In related news, Director Gregory Rush Monahan sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.24, for a total transaction of C$128,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$238,960.64. Also, Director Salvatore Anthony Visca sold 31,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.38, for a total transaction of C$324,375.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$124,560. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,224 shares of company stock worth $509,578.

Absolute Software Corporation develops, markets, and supports endpoint management and data security solutions for endpoint computing devices in Canada, the United States, and internationally. Its software-as-a-service solutions enable customers to secure endpoints, assess risk, and respond to security threats.

