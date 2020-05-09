Synovus Financial Corp Makes New Investment in Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL)

Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,225 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Jabil by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 680,772 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,733,000 after acquiring an additional 9,533 shares in the last quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP grew its holdings in Jabil by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 223,421 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,492,000 after acquiring an additional 2,292 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Jabil by 103.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,009 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 2,035 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Jabil by 101.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,435 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 8,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Jabil by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 359,501 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,837,000 after acquiring an additional 40,987 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Argus dropped their target price on shares of Jabil from $52.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Cfra decreased their price target on shares of Jabil from $47.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Jabil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Jabil has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.75.

JBL stock opened at $28.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.10, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.90. Jabil Inc has a one year low of $17.63 and a one year high of $44.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 13th. The technology company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.19 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 0.51% and a return on equity of 9.34%. Jabil’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Jabil Inc will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. Jabil’s payout ratio is currently 17.68%.

About Jabil

Jabil Inc provides electronic manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

